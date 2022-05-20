Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 7,92,802, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

The death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Row: 'Ascertainment of Religious Character of Place of Worship Not Barred by 1991 Act', Says Supreme Court Says,.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of 33 cases.

A total of 28 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,278. The active cases in the state stood at 413, the bulletin said.

A total of 12,870 samples were tested on Friday and the total number examined till date was 3,48,86,577.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate was 99.43 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)