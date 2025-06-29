Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): A man poured petrol on his 60-year-old mother and set her on fire while she was sleeping alone at her house in Gangadevpalli in Telangana's Warangal district, police said on Saturday.

The horrific act is believed to be a result of an ongoing property dispute with his mother, which has been escalating over the past three months.

According to Sangem police station officials, the victim, identified as Vinoda, suffered 50 per cent burns and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The accused, identified as Mutineni Satish, fled the scene immediately after committing the crime and is currently absconding. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

"A man named Mutineni Satish poured petrol on his mother, Vinoda (60), and set her on fire while she was sleeping alone in Gangadevpalli. He then fled the scene. There had been an ongoing dispute between Satish, his sister, and their mother over assets," Inspector of Sangem police station said.

"Vinoda sustained 50 per cent burns and is currently undergoing treatment. This incident occurred last night at approximately 1:00 AM. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," he added, adding that the accused is currently absconding. (ANI)

