Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Hyderabad and extended an invitation to him for the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 in Hyderabad.

https://x.com/UttamINC/status/1996953935949537526?s=20

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Quotes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Honour Babsaheb on His Death Anniversary.

In a post on X, Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote, "Met Shri @OmarAbdullah,Hon'ble CM of Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi today and invited him for Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 on 8 and 9 December in Hyderabad."

The summit is scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. During the meeting, CM Reddy briefed the leaders on the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which outlines long-term development strategies and revenue expansion plans for the state.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Departs for Russia After India Visit, EAM S Jaishankar Sees Him off (Watch Video).

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and formally invited him to attend the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit.

The high-level interaction took place in the Parliament premises and was also attended by Bhatti Vikramarka.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a specially printed invitation card for the mega event, which is scheduled to be held at Hyderabad's Bharat Future City. The summit, envisioned on an international scale, aims to position Telangana as a leading global investment and innovation destination.

Revanth Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on the state's long-term development roadmap and emphasised that Telangana is preparing to transition into a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He noted that the growth vision aligns with the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, which aims for comprehensive national transformation across sectors. The Chief Minister explained to PM Modi that the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, crafted with inputs from NITI Aayog and refined through extensive consultations with leading domain experts, lays out sector-wise growth trajectories, strategic targets, and policy interventions required to achieve the State's future goals.

He added that the Vision Document would be officially unveiled at the upcoming Global Summit, which will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)