Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy played a key role in sanctioning the Hyderabad Metro Rail and other key infrastructure projects in the city, Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Monday.

Venkat Reddy and several other leaders paid rich tributes to Jaipal Reddy at his memorial on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake here on the sixth death anniversary of the departed leader.

Describing Jaipal Reddy as 'Ajatashatru' (a person who has no enemy), Venkat Reddy recalled that the former union minister had sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore for various development works in the state and Rs 400 crore to Nalgonda district.

He demanded that Bharat Ratna be conferred on Jaipal Reddy.

State Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy said Jaipal Reddy, an untainted leader, is a role model to the new generation of political leaders.

