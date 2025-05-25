Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Beerla Ilaiah, Member of Telangana Legislative Assembly, visited Tirumala and visited the sacred shrine of Tirumala on Sunday, and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

During his visit, Ilaiah sought the deity's blessings for peace and prosperity across both Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Ilaiah expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh Government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for providing break darshan facilities to devotees from Telangana. He also noted that such arrangements reflect the temple authorities' commitment to serving pilgrims who travel in large numbers every year.

On behalf of the people of Telangana, I extend special thanks to the temple authorities, particularly the TTD Devasthanam and the Government, for providing break darshan facilities to devotees from Telangana. We appreciate the efforts made to accommodate the large number of devotees who visit every year", he said.

The MLA also praised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that the state is witnessing steady progress under his leadership.

"Under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, people are living happily and progressing day by day. May Lord Venkateswara's blessings be abundant on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and all the ministers," Ilaiah added.

He described the opportunity to visit the temple as a privilege for elected representatives, emphasising the importance of devotion and the temple's unifying spiritual role.

"The MLAs are fortunate to have the opportunity to visit the Swami, and it's due to their devotion that they get to seek His blessings. The Swami's compassion extends to all people, and He prays for the happiness and well-being of everyone," he further added.

Ilaiah's visit to Tirumala underscores the cultural and spiritual connection between the people of Telangana and the sacred temple, reinforcing the shared heritage and devotion that unites both Telugu-speaking states. (ANI)

