Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Telangana Formation Day celebrations were held on Monday at Telangana Legislative Assembly in Hyderabad. Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar unfurled the national flag at the Assembly.

BJP MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy, Congress MLA G. Vivek Venkatswamy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, MLC Vijay Shanti and others participated in the celebration.

The visuals showed Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Chairman Gutha Sukender offering flowers and paying respect at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Gaddam Prasad Kumar took to X and wished people 'Happy Telangana Formation Day'. He posted, "The day when the dream of the people of Telangana came true, the day that ended decades of discrimination. Happy Telangana Formation Day to all the people of the state."

The celebrations and flag hoisting also took place at the Telangana Legislative Council. Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, MLC Vijay Shanti, MLC Addanki Dayakar, MLC Amer Ali Khan and others were present during the ceremonies.

The visuals showed Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and MLCs offering flowers at Mahatma Gandhi's photograph at the Legislative Council in Hyderabad.

Sharing a social media post, Reddy remembered 'martyrs' of the Telangana Statehood Movement and paid them a tribute.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Our Telangana is the result of the sacrifice of many martyrs.... Paying tribute to all of them... To all the people of Telangana State.... Greetings on Telangana State Formation Day."

Telangana Governor Jishu Dev Varma led the celebrations at the Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad. The Governor hoisted the national flag and performed the ceremonial salute.

Telangana celebrates its 11th Formation Day. The state was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority. (ANI)

