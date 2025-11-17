Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): AIMIM MLA from Nampally, Mohammad Majid Hussain, met with the families of the victims of the bus accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday and said that he and party MP Asaduddin Owaisi are in touch with the authorities.

A bus, reportedly, carrying more than 40 Indian pilgrims on Umrah, caught fire on its way from Mecca to Medina.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Majid Hussain said, "A very unfortunate accident took place in Saudi Arabia in which many people died in a bus accident. We are in touch with the authorities, and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi is in touch with the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. I am in touch with the bereaved families."

Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin expressed "shock" over the accident. In an X post, he said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to gather complete details and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to ensure all necessary support.

Mohammed Azharuddin wrote, "Deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected, especially the families from Hyderabad who were part of this unfortunate incident. Hon'ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu has taken immediate action, directing officials to gather complete details and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to ensure all necessary support and relief measures are provided without delay."

"A dedicated control room has been set up to assist families and monitor the situation closely: 79979 59754, 99129 19545. We stand with the families during this difficult time and will extend every possible support through the Minority Welfare Department, Govt of Telangana," he wrote on X.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he was "deeply shocked" by the bus accident that involved several Indian pilgrims on Umrah.

In a post on X, he said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending "fullest support" to all affected families.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Following the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah announced that a 24/7 control room has been activated to assist relatives and coordinate emergency response.

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted.

Officials said they are in constant touch with Saudi authorities for updates on casualties, injured passengers, and hospitalisation details.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, too, has expressed shock over the incident after reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information. (ANI)

