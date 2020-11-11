Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): After BJP registered victory in Dubbaka bye-elections, party's Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the people of the state opposed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) regime.

"Telangana people, youth are opposing the TRS regime. With the Dubbaka bye-election result people have proved that the establishment of Ram Rajya Sabha in Telangana is possible only with the BJP," Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini & MacBook Pro Launched; Prices Start at $999.

"People of Dubbaka have taught an appropriate lesson to TRS. Anyway, KCR should let go of pride. We will work hard to come to power in Telangana in the spirit of Dubbaka victory. On behalf of the BJP State Department, a heartfelt thanks to the people of Dubbaka who provided an inspiring victory with confidence. This success is the result of the hard work of the workers," he said.

In Dubbaka, BJP's M Raghunandan Rao defeated TRS' Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes. BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS secured 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal: GJM Activist Allegedly Stabbed by Bimal Gurung Faction in Darjeeling.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)