Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Telangana, laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay was also present at the airport.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive PM Modi at the airport. Instead, the CM deputed state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive the Prime Minister at Begumpet airport in his absence.

The Telangana CM also skipped Prime Minister Modi's programme in the state on Saturday.

In a programme at Parade Ground, Hyderabad, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and other infrastructure projects.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.

During the programme, Prime Minister flagged off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

He also inaugurated the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains, said the PMO statement.

During the programme, Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.

Prime Minister further laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar.

AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,350 crore. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep, said the PMO statement.

Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station here. The latest in the Vande Bharat trains will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours, particularly benefitting pilgrims of both the Telugu states.

This is the first Vande Bharat Express of India connecting Tirupati -- a city in Andhra Pradesh which is home to the important Hindu shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and other historic temples. This is India's 13th Vande Bharat Express which will run between Secunderabad in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. (ANI)

