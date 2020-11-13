Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Telangana Police on Thursday rescued a two-month-old infant within hours of her alleged kidnap and arrested three persons in this connection in Hyderabad.

As per Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad city Commissioner of Police, one Syed Sahil, his wife Zabeen Fathima, and her sister Fatima kidnapped the two-month-old daughter of a daily-wage labourer who lives on a footpath in Farooq Nagar area.

"About 2.00 am they came in an autorickshaw and kidnapped Shaik Basheer's two-month-old daughter Mariyam, and fled. He filed a complaint in Falaknuma police station at 5.00 am," the commissioner said, adding that four special teams were formed and closed-circuit television footage of the place was checked.

"An autorickshaw was found under suspicious circumstances near Salami Hospital, Vattepally, in Falaknuma. On checking a house nearby, the three kidnappers, along with the infant girl, were found. The baby girl was rescued and the culprits were taken into custody," Kumar added.

He said that during interrogation, the three accused confessed to the crime. (ANI)

