Jangaon, November 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking a jibe at his opponents in Telangana termed them as dynastic parties and said K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS, AIMIM and Congress are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. Shah who was addressing the rally in Jangaon on Monday further explained the nomenclature and said 2G means two-generation, which is KCR and his son K. T. Rama Rao.

While 3G means three generation, which is the party of Asaduddin Owaisi and 4G is the Congress party with four generations which is Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Participates in Door-to-Door Campaign in Nampally Constituency.

"KCR, Owaisi's party (AIMIM) and Congress are dynastic parties. These three parties are 2G, 3G and 4G. 2G means two-generation KCR and KTR. 3G means three-generation, which is the party of Owaisi and 4G is the Congress party, that is Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Shah said.

"KCR has promised a polytechnic college in Jangaon which is not been fulfilled and his MLAs are busy with land grabbing," Shah added. Shah further said, "Countries first Home Minister made Telangana free from Razakars and Nizam's but KCR refused to celebrate ''Telangana Vimochana Dinam' (Telangana Liberation Day) fearing Owaisi."

Amit Shah Targets Opposition Parties in Telangana

On Saturday, Amit Shah accused KCR of turning Telangana into a hub of corruption adding that due to his inefficient policies, the state is facing a huge economic debt. Addressing an election rally in Warangal, Amit Shah said," Your one vote in the upcoming elections will decide the future of Telangana and India. Telangana was a surplus state when it was formed but today KCR has put the state in a debt of more than Rs 3 lakh crore. KCR has made Telangana a hub of corruption. BRS means - Bhrashtachar Rishwatkhori Samithi." Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: No Anti-Incumbency, BRS Seeking Third Term Due to People’s Expectations, Says State Minister Harish Rao.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

