Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi participated in door-to-door election campaigning in the Nampally Assembly constituency in Hyderabad days ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

Asaduddin Owaisi met the locals in the Nampally Assembly constituency and appealed to the people to vote for the party.

Launching a no-hold bar attack on the Congress and the BJP, Owaisi said that both parties are built on the politics of hate. The AIMIM Supremo also claimed that the Congress MP's in Telangana work on the orders of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and alleged it to be the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said, "Congress MP's in Telangana are of the RSS, whose remote control is with Mohan Bhagwat. The BJP has been in power for the last nine and a half years. They have weakened the economy, destroyed small businesses, and failed to provide jobs". Owaisi further said that it won't let the RSS come in the state of Telangana.

"It is our hard work of 65 years that is reflecting here. Neither the Congress nor the BJP will benefit here. Both the Congress and BJP's politics are built upon hate", he added.

Further speaking on the uniform civil code promised by the BJP in its election manifesto for Telangana, Owaisi said, "UCC is not required in this country; what is much needed is freedom of speech and expression, wherein people will not be targeted for wearing the clothes they wear because of the religion they belong to," AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that Owaisi is just cutting out the votes of the Congress to make the contest easy for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Asaduddin Owaisi is known for cutting votes. The entire country knows this. He takes bribes from the BJP. BJP pays them so that they cut the votes of the Congress and make it (electoral contest) easy for themselves," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said speaking at a press conference in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Tuesday.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy and called him a "puppet of the RSS".

The Assembly election in Telangana is a three-wheeled contest between the ruling BJP, BRS and Congress.

Political heat is high in Telangana as the state will undergo assembly elections on November 30, and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

