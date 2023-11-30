Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Workers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stopped state Congress president-party candidate Revanth Reddy's brother Kondal Reddy from visiting the polling booth in Kamareddy on grounds that he is not a voter here and is not authorised to visit.

Speaking to ANI, a worker of the BRS accused Kondal Reddy and his supporters of indulging in hooliganism.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: CM K Chandrashekar Rao Casts His Vote in Medak District (Watch Video).

"...Kondal Reddy is roaming around with a fake pass and speaking with the Returning Officer. He is roaming around with 20 people. He went to three polling stations with them in three vehicles but the Police didn't tell them anything...They are indulging in hooliganism after coming here," the BRS worker said.

He further alleged that the police arrested a few of the Kondal Reddy's supporters but released them in 10 minutes.

Also Read | Dowry Death in Bihar: Newly-Married Woman Killed by Her Husband and In-Laws for Dowry in Nalanda District; Accused Absconding.

"We got the people accompanying him, arrested by Police. But the Police released them in 10 minutes...We will complain to the Election Commission," he added.

However, Kondal Reddy alleged an attack by the BRS workers on him.

"...I am a general agent, I went to the booth but the BRS workers stopped me and my vehicle. They tried to attack. Congress workers are with me. Their (BRS) vehicles had been following my car for the last 2-3 hours in a bid to stop me. I have been visiting the polling booths generally since morning...I have complained to the SP. Let's see what happens," Reddy said.

The polling for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana started at 7 am amid high security.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

The counting of the votes will take place on December 3, coinciding with the results of the other four states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi has fielded candidates in all 119 seats, while, as per the seat-sharing agreement,

BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena Party are contesting in 111 and eight seats respectively, while Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and fighting from 118 others. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates from nine seats. The result will be announced on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)