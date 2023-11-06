Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) In a pre-poll pact with CPI, the Congress on Monday agreed to offer one seat (Kothagudem) to the Left party for the November 30 assembly polls.

Speaking to mediapersons, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said both the parties concluded the discussions on seat sharing and the CPI agreed to contest from Kothagudem assembly segment.

"Today we finalised the pact. As part of that, CPI will be contesting from Kothagudem assembly seat. The Congress party will fully cooperate with the CPI in Kothagudem. As part of the alliance, the Congress party, after the polls, would offer two MLC seats to CPI," Reddy said.

After the seat sharing discussions with Congress failed, the Telangana unit of the CPM party recently announced a list of 17 seats that it is going to contest in the upcoming polls.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly would be held on November 30.

