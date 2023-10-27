New Delhi, October 27: Weeks before the Telangana assembly polls, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy has returned to the Congress fold more than a year after quitting the grand old party to join the BJP. Reddy had quit the Congress and as an MLA from Munugode in August last year and joined the BJP. He sought re-election on a BJP ticket but lost to BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Fields AP Mithun Kumar Reddy From Mahbubnagar Constituency.

In a boost for the Congress party ahead of the Telangana assembly elections, former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu, former MP Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy, former MLC Nethi Vidyasagar, former MLC Santosh Kumar, former MLC Akula Lalitha, former MLC Kapilawai Dilip Kumar and Neelam Madhu joined the Congress, the party said on X.

They joined the Congress in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of state Manikrao Thakre, state party president A Revanth Reddy and Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress’ Central Election Committee Meeting Begins in Delhi To Finalise Candidates for Remaining Seats (Watch Video).

"The people of Telangana have rejected the corrupt BRS regime!" the Congress said. Polling will be held in Telangana on November 30 and votes will be counted on December 3.

