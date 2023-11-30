Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Voting was halted in a poll booth in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency due to a malfunction of the EVM machine here.

The voting process was halted for almost 45 minutes at Booth No 253, R&B Building in Kamareddy Assembly constituency due to a malfunction of the EVM machine here at around 8 am.

However, the voting started after 45 minutes.

The high-stakes Telangana Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Polling began at 7 am amid tight security.

Incumbent Chief Minister and the founder of BRS, K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, is contesting from two seats: his original seat, Gajwel, and Kamareddy.

Apart from squaring off with KCR, both Etela and Revanth Reddy are also contesting from two seats, with the BJP leader from Huzurabad and the Congress' best bet Reddy from Kodangal.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

