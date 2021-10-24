Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 135 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total positives in the state to 6,70,274 and the toll to 3,947.

The number of active cases stood at 3,950, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 64 cases followed by Rangareddy 11 and Karimnagar 9 districts. Twelve out of the 33 districts recorded zero cases.

A total of 26,842 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.73 crore.

A total of 168 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,62,377.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.82 per cent and 0.59 per cent, compared to the national average of 98.14 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

