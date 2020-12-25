Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): A total of 518 new COVID-19 cases, 491 discharges and three deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, said the State Health Department.

As per the state government, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,84,074 including 2,75,708 discharges and 1,527 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 6,839.

Telangana's recovery rate stands at 97.05 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent.

As many as 44,869 samples were tested on Monday and 4,732 patients are kept under home/institutional isolation.

The state has also started 'Wear a Mask' campaign in Hyderabad to distribute free masks to the public, after the new strain of coronavirus has been found in the UK. (ANI)

