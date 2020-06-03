India News | Telangana Reports 129 New COVID-19 Cases, Count Rises to 3,020

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 (ANI): Telangana on Wednesday reported 129 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,020.

According to the Telangana government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,556 people have been Cured/Discharged from hospitals and 99 deaths have occurred due to coronavirus in the state.

Presently, 1,365 COVID-19 patients have been isolated and are being treated in different hospitals.

India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.The total number of cases reported in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases.

The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

