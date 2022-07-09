Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday registered 528 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 8,05,665.

Hyderabad district and its neighbouring Rangna Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts continued to report most of the new infections.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 327, followed by Ranga Reddy (52) and Medchal Malkajgiri (39).

A health department bulletin said 485 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,96,365.

The recovery rate stood at 98.85 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 24,968 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 5,189.

