Hyderabad, June 1 (PTI) The Telangana government has submitted proposals to the Centre for development of different tourism projects, costing over Rs 475 crore, in the State.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Led-Cabinet Allows Procurement by 'Cooperatives' As Buyers on Government E-Marketplace.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the State government proposes to develop three projects -- Pilgrimage and Nature Tourism Circuit in Mahaboobnagar District (Rs 101.72 crore), Eco Tourism Circuit in Mancherial District (Rs 98 crore) and Fort Circuit Rs 101 crore), said an official report.

Under the PRASAD scheme, the government plans to develop the Venkateshwa Swamy Temple, Manyamkonda, Mahaboobnagar District (Rs 50.15 crore), pilgrimage facilities at Bhadrachalam Group of Temples at Bhadrachalam (Rs 61.84 crore) and Pilgrimage and Heritage Infrastructure of Rudreshwar Temple (Ramappa) in Mulugu District (Rs 62.73 crore).

Also Read | EGO.COM – An Iconic Cardano NFT Project is Gaining Momentum.

The proposals, submitted to the Union Ministry of Tourism, are awaiting nod, the report said. The Central government sanctioned Rs 36.73 crore for development of Jogulamba Temple in Alampur during 2020-21 under PRASAD scheme and works are on, it said.

The development of Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit (with project cost of Rs 750 crore) is in stage of designing, it further said.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) operates a chain of 45 hotels under the brandname "HARITHA", it said. As part of the new initiatives, it is proposed to buy two new AC sleeper coaches for the Hyderabad-Shirdi package tour and also two fully-built AC electric luxury mini-buses for the Hyderabad city sightseeing package tour. New package tours were introduced from Hyderabad to Ramappa temple (which is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage site), Hyderabad to Ranganayaka Sagar (in Siddipet) and other destinations under the Kaleshwaram project. For more facilities, a night glow garden and aqua-screen floating musical fountain were inaugurated at Komaticheruvu in Siddipet district. Similarly, a suspension bridge and musical fountain were inaugurated at Khammam. The government sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the development of Buddhavanam Project at Nagarjuna Sagar that was inaugurated last month, the report added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)