Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI): Continuing its rise, the daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana crossed the 3,000-mark on Wednesday with 3,557 infections, and took the tally to 7,18,196 while the death toll rose to 4,065 with three more fatalities.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Mauritian Counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to Jointly Inaugurate India-Assisted Social Housing Units Project.

The State recorded 2,983 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Also Read | NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Open on mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,474 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (321) and Ranga Reddy (275) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 1,773 people recovered from the infection during the day. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,89,878. The active caseload stood at 24,253, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,11,178 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,09,28,740.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)