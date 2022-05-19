Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) A total of 47 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the tally to 7,92,757 so far, said a Health Department bulletin.

No fresh fatality due to the infection was reported today and the death toll continued to be 4,111, said the bulletin.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number with 36 cases.

A total of 34 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,88,250 till date.

The active cases stood at 396, it said.

A total of 12,458 samples were tested during the day, and the total number examined was 3,48,73,707 till date.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.43 per cent, it added.

