Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Six coaches of Godavari Express derailed near here on Wednesday morning, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, the officials added.

The train was proceeding to Secunderabad here from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

"Train No.12727 (Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad) Godavari Express got derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar. Six coaches derailed. There are no casualties/ injuries," a release from SCR said.

Passengers were being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches, the release added.

