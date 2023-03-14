Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Leaders of OU Bahujan Students Federation held a rally in Osmania University on Tuesday in protest against the Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TSPSC) paper leak.

Speaking to the media at the rally, Student Federation State President OU JAC Kothapalli Tirupati demanded the resignation of TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy.

Speaking to the media OU JAC Kothapalli Tirupati said, "Junior Engineer and Town planning exams paper was leaked. Many students have been waiting for these exams and studying hard for many years at Osmania University."

"We have come from the villages and are studying hard for SI and Constable coaching, Group 1, Group 2 and others in the hopes of getting a job. However, a few rich people are bargaining and getting these jobs from the TSPSC for Rs 5 lakhs or Rs 10 lakhs. We demand that the TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy should immediately resign and all the accussed including Praveen should be suspended. We also demand that new notifications should be issued and the exams should be conducted again. Strict action should be initiated against anyone including higher officials," he added.

The further investigation of the Assistant Engineer Recruitment Test leakage case reported on Monday has been transferred to SIT, said the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday.

According to the statement by the Hyderabad police, "The further investigation of the Assistant Engineer recruitment test leakage case reported on 13-3-2023 vide Cr.No. 64/2023 U Sec.409,420, 120(B) IPC, 66B, 66C,70 of IT Act, Sec.4 of Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices and unfair means) Act 1997 of Begumbazar Police Station, Hyderabad City, is hereby transferred to SIT CCS, Hyderabad City for further investigation under the direct supervision of Addl.CP Crimes and SIT Hyderabad City with immediate effect. SHO Begumbazar PS and Addl. CP Crimes and SIT will take necessary action accordingly and report compliance."

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TSPSC) public examinations question paper leak, officials said on Tuesday. (ANI)

