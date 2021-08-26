Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday informed that the state government will attend the forthcoming Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting scheduled on September 1.

The CM held a high-level review meeting with officials at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the agenda of the KRMB meeting.

Rao instructed the Irrigation officials to put forth their strong arguments about the rightful share of Telangana state in the Krishna River waters and on the strategy to be adapted on the matter.

"The CM has instructed the officials to put forth their arguments effectively with authoritative information and strong arguments before KRMB and other Tribunals about the legal share of Krishna waters of the state," informed CMO.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Irrigation Special, Chief secretary Rajat Kumar, Former Advocate General Ramakrishna Reddy, Inter-State Department Chief Engineer Mohan Kumar, and other higher officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

