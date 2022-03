Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday slammed the Centre over rising fuel prices across the country and said that with this move, the Centre has increased the price of essential medicines.

In a tweet today, Kavitha wrote, "After soaring price in gas, diesel, petrol, and rise in the prices of food items, the BJP Government at the Centre has now increased the price of essential medicines. Inflation- the reality of BJP."

Also Read | 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Faces Police Complaint For 'Bhopali Means Homosexual' Remark.

With the hike of 80 paise in prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday, the rates have been increased by Rs 3.20 per litre in five days. After the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi will be sold at Rs 98.61 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.87 per litre.

The petrol will cost Rs 113.35 after an increase of by 84 paise and after the hike by 85 paise, diesel will be sold at Rs 97.55 in the financial capital of Mumbai. In Mumbai, the prices are the highest among all the metros cities.

Also Read | Rajasthan MLA’s Son Among 5 Booked For Gang-Raping A Minor.

After November last year, on March 22, the fuel prices were hiked for the first time. Since then, the prices are continuously increasing.

On November 2 last year, the petrol price was hiked by Rs 35 per litre paise and on November 1, the diesel price was raised by 35 paise per litre.

On November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)