Bhadradri Kothagudem, March 26: A six-story under-construction building collapsed near Salim Tea Point in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, prompting a police investigation. Authorities arrived at the scene and have started looking into the cause of the collapse. Hyderabad Wall Collapse: 3 Workers Killed After Wall Collapses at Construction Site in Telangana (Watch Video).

Under-Construction 6-Story Building Collapses in Bhadrachalam

#Telangana : An under-construction six-storey building collapsed in #Bhadrachalam town, in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 3-6 labourers are feared trapped under the rubble, after the #BuildingCollapsed on Wednesday. Police and other rescue teams are at the spot and launched the Rescue… pic.twitter.com/s9jDns3rxH — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 26, 2025

The Assistant Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem district said, "An under-construction six-story building collapsed near Salim Tea Point, Bhadrachalam." Further details are awaited.

