Warangal (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): Warangal police have arrested two persons in connection to a case of rape, officials said.

Officials said that a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and rape was registered against unidentified persons in Mills colony police station.

"Two persons have been taken into custody in this connection. We will verify the matter soon," ACP Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar said. Further details into the case are awaited. (ANI)

