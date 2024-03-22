Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): In view of the Holi festival, wine shops and bars will remain closed on March 25 and 26, 2024, in Cyberabad, police said on Friday.

A press release issued by the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, said that the liquor outlets will remain shut from 6 am to 6 pm on both days in view of the festival.

"In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 20 Telangana State Excise Act, 1968, I Avinash Mohanty, IPS, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, do, hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that the wine/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs) within the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate shall remain closed from March 25, 2024, 0600 hours to March 26, 2024, 0600 hours on account of "Holi Festival-2024"," the release stated.

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. (ANI)

