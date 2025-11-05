Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman, along with her two-year-old daughter, died by suicide after allegedly jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake on November 3, said police officials.

The deceased has been identified as Keerthika Agarwal (28), a chartered accountant. According to the police, the incident is believed to be linked to ongoing marital disputes.

The infant's body was found on Tuesday, while the mother's body was recovered today. The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

According to Hussian Sagar Lake police, "On November 3rd, Keerthika Agarwal, a Chartered Accountant, committed suicide along with her two-year-old child by jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake. She got married in 2021, and disputes arose between her and her husband, prompting her to move back in with her parents. Yesterday, her two-year-old baby's body was found, and today her body was recovered. A missing case was filed at the Bahadurpura police station, and we have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on November 4, Telangana Police arrested 10 people, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping her husband and demanding Rs 1 crore ransom in Hyderabad. Three cars, two two-wheelers, and several cell phones were seized from the accused, officials said.

According to Hyderabad Police officials, the prime accused, identified as M Madhavi Latha, along with nine others, was involved in the abduction of Mantri Shyam.

Amberpet police had received a missing-person complaint lodged by a woman named Fatima on October 29. Based on the complaint, police gathered technical evidence and launched an intensive investigation, which led them to trace the victim to Banjara Hills. (ANI)

