Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): On the occasion of the 54th Vijay Diwas, a wreath-laying ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Veerula Sainik Smarak located at the Army Parade Ground on SP Road in Secunderabad, to commemorate the decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 India-Pakistan War that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The solemn ceremony was organised to honour the courage, sacrifice and supreme valour of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. The event is scheduled to be attended by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Verma, who will be the Chief Guest. The Governor is expected to arrive shortly to pay floral tributes to the fallen heroes and participate in the commemorative proceedings.

Vijay Diwas is observed every year on December 16 to mark India's historic military victory in the 1971 war, which resulted in the surrender of Pakistani forces and the creation of the independent nation of Bangladesh. The day stands as a reminder of the bravery, discipline and strategic excellence displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during one of the most significant military campaigns in the country's history.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courageous armed forces personnel who fought relentlessly in the 1971 war and paid tribute to their unmatched spirit of nationalism and sacrifice.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

Across the country, Vijay Diwas was marked with various commemorative events. The Eastern Command of the Indian Army observed the occasion by organising a Military Tattoo in Kolkata, West Bengal, showcasing military traditions, discipline and ceremonial drills.

Alongside this, the Indian Army recalled the heroism and nationalism of the Indian Armed Forces by sharing the historic tale of the liberation of Bangladesh in a social media post from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "Vijay Diwas is not just a date - it stands as the symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War."

They described the battle as a triumph that reshaped India's military history, stating, "It was a victory where the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces fought shoulder-to-shoulder, together giving the Bangladesh Liberation struggle its decisive thrust toward freedom... A triumph that reshaped India's military history, redrew the map of South Asia and gave birth to a new nation - Bangladesh," the post read.

The Indian Army noted that the victory ended the mayhem and cruelty of the Pakistani Army, faced by a large community. The Indian Army, in just 13 days, dissolved at least 93,000 Pakistani soldiers into surrendering, marking it as one of the largest military surrenders in the world. (ANI)

