New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The political slugfest over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur intensified on Saturday with Union Minister Smriti Irani calling former Congress chief a “frustrated dynast”.

However, hitting back at Smriti Irani, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Tell Minister Smriti Irani to make the PM speak on this issue. The PM is moving around the world but not talking even for a minute on Manipur issue.”

Taking to Twitter, Irani called Rahul Gandhi a “frustrated dynast” who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters.

"A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty,” Irani said in a tweet while responding to Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while criticising PM Modi over the Manipur violence, Gandhi had tweeted, "Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade."

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between the Kuki and the Meitei communities for close to two months. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to contain the violence.

Also, the Congress leader and the former Wayanad MP visited the state on June 29 and said, "Manipur needs peace to heal".

PM Modi arrived in France on Thursday. He attended the Bastille Day Parade as the 'guest of honour', on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

