Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) Most parts of West Bengal witnessed maximum temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday with a forecast of light rain in several areas in the next 24 hours, the Meteorological department said.

The mercury level in Kolkata reached 37 deg C, one notch above normal, while the maximum relative humidity was 71 per cent and the minimum 30 per cent, bringing down the discomfort level slightly in mid of the day, it said.

In south Bengal, a temperature of 36.6 deg C was recorded at Battackpore in North 24 Parganas, 37.6 deg C at Canning in South 24 Parganas and 38.2 deg C at Krishnanagar in Nadia.

Among other places in the region, the temperature was 36.9 deg C at Sriniketan in Birbhum, and 37.1 deg C at Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast across south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.

The eastern metropolis and neighbouring areas sizzled under intense heat for the last seven days with the mercury level remaining around 40 deg C.

In north Bengal, 34.2 deg C was recorded at Bagdogra, 20.4 deg C at Darjeeling, 25 deg C at Kalimpong, 31.8 deg C at Coochehar, 33 degC at Jalpaiguri, and 31 deg C at Alipurduar.

Despite the hot and humid conditions, people celebrated Eid festivities during the day, and as dusk fell, crowds swelled in the streets and people made a beeline before popular eateries in Kolkata.

