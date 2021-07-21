Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) The maximum temperatures hovered around the normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday.

Following rains for the last two days, mainly dry weather prevailed in most parts of the two states.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak settled at 34 degrees Celsius while Gurugram registered a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius. Karnal's maximum temperature settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius. Bathinda recorded a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius.

