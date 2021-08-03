Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Tuesday hovered below normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh (2.4 mm), Ambala (1 mm), Ludhiana (28 mm) and Patiala (30.8 mm) were among other places to receive rainfall.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 32 deg C.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak settled at 33.6 deg C while Bhiwani registered a high of 33.3 deg C. Karnal registered a high of 31.6 deg C.

Gurgaon registered a high of 32.8 deg C.

Chandigarh, common capital of the two states, which was lashed by rains, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 deg C.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 35 deg C.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 29.2 deg C, while Patiala's maximum settled at 30.8 deg C. Faridkot recorded maximum temperature of 34 deg C.

