Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A fast track court here on Saturday sentenced 10 people to five years' imprisonment in connection with a communal clash case in 2006.

Fourteen people were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Judge Anil Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 34,000 on the 10 convicts – Naseem, Kaleem, Nasir, Irfan, Tiyaz, Iqbal, Nadeem, Dilshad, Rizwan, and Sabir.

According to government lawyer Kamal Kant, a clash had broken out on February 24, 2006 between two groups of different faiths in an area under Civil Lines Police Station.

Several people had been injured in stone pelting that followed the confrontation.

The clash had happened when the people from one of the groups were returning from a protest meet held to denounce a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad.

In the wake of the incident, police had registered cases against 24 people for rioting.

