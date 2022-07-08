Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand that were linked to Pankaj Mishra, a close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Mishra is also an MLA representative for Sahibganj constituency.

The raids are being carried out in connection with a tender scam at 18 locations, including Sahibganj, Berhait and Rajmahal in connection with the scam.

ED is raiding in connection with an alleged scam done in availing marketplace tender in Sahebganj's Barharwa in 2020.

Shambhu Bhagat, who was also bidding for the tender had registered a case against Pankaj Mishra and a few others. He had alleged he was beaten up on the instructions of Pankaj Mishra and even threatened to back off from bidding. In the same tender brother of Jharkhand minister, Alamgir Alam was also bidding.

The complainant had alleged that in order to get the tender allotted to the minister's brother, a big-scale scam was done through a fake company.

The ED had taken over the case which was registered at Barharwa police station and started an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. (ANI)

