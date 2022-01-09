Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Tension sparked in Atmakur of Kurnool district after a mob allegedly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy and others on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary, Vishnuvardan Reddy, in a press release stated that, "The BJP leaders including Srikanth Reddy and others questioned the government over illegal constructions at Atmakur town. When they were questioning it, some people attacked the BJP leaders and damaged their vehicles in front of the police. It is shameful and unfortunate. The BJP is condemning it and demanding a stern action on it."

Vishnuvardan Reddy termed the incident as a murder attempt on Srikanth Reddy and others and demanded a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DG Sawang said, "Some people were trying to instigate clashes in Kurnool district. Police will take stringed action on those who tried to provoke people in the name of religion."

The DGP directed the Superintendent of Police, Kurnool to visit Atmakur and control the law and order situation. (ANI)

