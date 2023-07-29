Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Robertsganj area here on Friday evening after the body of a cow-calf was found near a temple, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said a case has been registered and ensured that strict action would be taken against the guilty.

Also Read | Indian Educational Institutions Should Be Brought at Par With International Norms: Parliament Committee.

As Muharram will be observed on Saturday, there is a possibility that this has been done to vitiate the atmosphere, he said.

The carcass of the nine-month-old calf has been removed from the spot behind the Hanuman temple, police said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Two Killed, Six Injured Including Security Personnel, 6 Houses Burnt in Bishnupur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)