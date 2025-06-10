Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 10 (ANI): Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party (BLP) leader Y Patton said that the Modi Government's tenure will be etched in golden letters in the annals of Indian history.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Nagaland held a press conference at the Party Headquarters Office, Kohima on Tuesday.

The event is part of the nationwide campaign marking 11 years of the BJP-led Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, themed "Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal" and "Seva, Garib Kalyan Ke 11 Saal."

Addressing the media, Y Patton said, "The tenure of the Modi Government will be etched in golden letters in the annals of Indian history. This period marks a golden era of "Sankalp Ki Siddhi"--the realisation of resolutions--for a Developed and Self-Reliant India."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year journey has not been walked alone but has been shaped by his dedicated leadership and by honoring the hard work, sacrifices, and aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

"This era of governance under PM Modi has laid a strong and enduring foundation for India's future, driving the nation forward with a renewed spirit of unity, growth, and self-confidence", Patton said.

"Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, where there is technology, there is progress. where there is a BJP government, there is welfare for the poor. Governance is now service. The government is now participative. Good governance is now a culture", the BLP leader remarked.

Patton said 1.4 billion Indians are building a developed India under Modi's leadership. Since Modi became PM, corruption has decreased and good governance increased.

The last 11 years have revived India's culture and heritage, moving India from darkness to light. "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai", is not just a slogan, but a ground reality, he added.

Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along also highlighted the achievements of the NDA government. He acknowledged that condensing the accomplishments of the Modi-led government into a single press conference is nearly impossible. However, he emphasised the core pillars of Modi's governance since 2014 -- Seva (service), Sushasan (good governance), and Gareeb Kalyan (welfare of the poor) -- as the foundation of his developmental vision for India. He underlined the government's commitment to building a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) through these values.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has entered its "Amrit Kaal," an era focused on developing India into a golden age, Along said and added that this period emphasises service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor, with public welfare at the core of all government schemes. These initiatives aim to improve the lives of ordinary citizens and elevate India's global standing.

Over the past 11 years, the Modi government has strengthened borders, boosted the economy, and integrated technology into daily life, Along said and noted that India's economy has risen from below the top 10 in 2014 to become the fifth-largest globally, and is now striving to consistently be the fourth-largest.

Minister Imna Along also highlighted that over the past 11 years, the Modi government has transformed service into a commitment, established good governance as a culture, and prioritised national security, earning global trust.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the Amrit Kaal, India has focused on development with an emphasis on public welfare, service, and good governance. He said that the government's schemes aim to improve the lives of ordinary citizens while advancing India's position globally by securing borders, strengthening the economy, and expanding technology access. (ANI)

