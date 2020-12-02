Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) A Territorial Army soldier was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The soldier from the 173 TA battalion was arrested after the woman from Bandi area of Uri accused him of molestation, a police official said.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said. PTI

