Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) The NIA carried out raids at multiple locations across Kashmir valley early Tuesday in connection with a terror funding case and detained one person for questioning, officials said here.

Raids were carried out at nearly a dozen locations in Srinagar, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag areas.

One person has been detained for questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Sozeith area of Srinagar, the officials said.

The detained person was identified as Ishaq Ahmad Bhat.

"The NIA came early in the morning between 5.30 and 6.00 am.They asked for Ishaq and took him away along with his mobile phone. He works as a labourer," Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, father of the suspect, told PTI.

"We have no links with militancy or stone pelting," he added.

Bilal Bhat, brother of the detained person, said Ishaq was illiterate and worked as a window glass fitter.

The raids are being conducted in connection with a terror funding case registered last year.

