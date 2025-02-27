Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a terror module with the arrest of two who were responsible for hurling explosives in Jaintipur in Amritsar and Raimal in Batala.

One of the accused was injured in an exchange of fire with police, officials said.

"In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police busts a terror module backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI-Pakistan) responsible for attacks in Batala and solves the attack cases in Jaintipur and Raimal carried out on January 15, 2025 and February 17, 2025 respectively," Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav said in a post on X.

Yadav said police arrested two persons identified as Mohit and Vishal.

The terror module was masterminded by USA based terrorist Happy Passian & Pak-based Harvinder Rinda, he added.

"The operatives of the terror module included a man who hurled explosive substance, while being taken for weapon recovery, opened fire on the police party," Yadav said.

In the ensuing retaliatory fire, the accused sustained injuries and has been shifted to Civil Hospital, Batala. A 30 bore pistol has been seized, he said.

Explosive substances were hurled at the residence of a late ex-chairman of Amritsar Zila Praishad in Jaintipur on January 15 and near the residence of a policeman's relative on February 17 in Batala.

