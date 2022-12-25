Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) An over-ground worker (OGW) of terrorists was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

A pistol and some ammunition were seized from his possession, they said.

Tayab Khan, a resident of Salwa, was arrested in a joint search and cordon operation by the police and the Army in the Mendhar area, a police official said.

He said the operation was launched in the general area of Salwa and Behra in Mendhar sector and Khan, who was coming from a forest area, was asked to stop.

The OGW tried to run away but he was apprehended by the security forces, the official said, adding his search led to the recovery of a pistol and eight rounds.

A case under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code was registered against him at police station Mendhar and further investigation is on, he said.

