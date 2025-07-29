Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday said the terrorists are being eliminated one by one in ongoing operations across the region.

"They (terrorists) have been operating here for the past four years. Operations are going on continuously. One by one, they are being eliminated," he told reporters at a function here.

Also Read | ‘Operation Sindoor Got Support of Many Nations but Not Congress’: PM Narendra Modi Launches Scathing Attack at Opposition in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

The DGP was responding to questions about the ongoing operations and the number of terrorists killed.

In response to another question about the number of terrorists currently active in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the figures cannot be disclosed in the public domain.

Also Read | Fact Check: Does Income Tax Bill 2025 Propose Hike in LTCG Tax on LLPs? IT Department Rejects News Reports, Says No Change in Tax Rates.

Prabhat avoided a direct response to a question on 'Operation Mahadev' and said the country's top leaders have already spoken on the matter.

In a major breakthrough, the Army's elite para commandos earlier on Monday gunned down the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack along with two of his associates in an encounter in a forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Sulieman alias Asif, who is believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 attack, was killed after the security forces launched a surprise action, codenamed 'Operation Mahadev'.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)