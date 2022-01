Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): Terrorists fired upon a bunker of 40 battalion CRPF near KP road in Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Also Read | 5G Internet Scare: Air India Cancels 8 US Flights; DGCA Working to Overcome Situation.

Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)