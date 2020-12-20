Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed grenades and fired at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag on Sunday.

The CRPF in a statement said that the incident took place at 6:40 pm on Sunday in which a constable sustained injuries and his condition is normal after first aid.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

