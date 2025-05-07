Balasore, May 7 (PTI) Odisha's Priya Darshani Achariya, who lost her husband in the Pahalgam attack, thanked the Centre for acting against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, and stated that terrorists would now understand the value of a human life.

Achariya's husband, Prashant Satpathy, was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

"I am elated and thank the government for taking such a bold step. Army personnel had assured me near the body of my husband that action would be taken, and that has happened today," she told reporters at her house in Ishani village in Balasore district.

"I am elated because the terrorists will now understand the value of a human life and how precious it is. The sacrifice of my husband has not gone in vain," she added.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The strike was codenamed 'Operation Sindoor'.

Appreciating the name, Achariya said the terrorists erased 'sindoor' from the foreheads of many women, and they were rightly punished.

"My husband will not return, but such an attack should not happen again anywhere in the world," she said.

Achariya said she was confident that the government would act, but was anxious about its timing.

"I was confident because I had seen the mood of the government and our soldiers. I am very happy today," she said.

"Terrorism should be completely rooted out, not from India alone, but from across the world. People on this planet should live without fear," she said.

Achariya said the fight against terrorism should continue till the end.

"Human life must be valued and respected. I know I cannot be happy all my life, but no one should face this situation," she said.

