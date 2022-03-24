Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): The contractual TET qualified teachers of Assam on Thursday staged a protest in Guwahati, demanding to regularize their jobs with pay protection.

Thousands of TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) qualified contractual teachers from different parts of the state gathered and staged a protest in front of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) office and Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Assam office at Kahilipara in Guwahati, demanding to regularize their jobs and to give them the facilities which are being given to other government employees.

Pranjal Pratim Changmai, a TET qualified teacher said, "Thousands of TET qualified teachers from across the state are protesting today. Our demand is to be made permanent employees instead of the current contractual jobs. We also want the government to give us all the benefits that a government employee gets."

The protest has been organized by All Assam Lower Primary School TET Qualified Contractual Teachers Association.

Nearly 40,000 TET qualified contractual teachers are working in different Lower Primary schools across the state. (ANI)

